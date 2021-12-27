Mumbai: BJP leader and MLC Gopichand Padalkar alleges of attack on him by senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil

BJP leader and MLC Gopichand Padalkar has made serious allegations against senior leader of NCP and water resource minister Jayant Patil. In November 7,2021 Mob had attack on Padalkar's vehicle near Atpadi police station in Sangali district. Fortunately, Padalkar was escaped from the attack. Padalkar alleged that Jayant Patil was behind the said attack.

On Sunday, Padalkar has twitted a two minute video wherein he alleged that the attack was a pre-planned .

In his video Padalkar said "A mob of around 200 people armed with sticks had gathered. Their plan was to first pelt stones on my vehicle, after my vehicle slows down, attack my vehicle with a truck and then finally, the mob attack."

He alleged "Instead of restricting mob policemen were busy in recoding the incident on there mobile phones. He further alleged that Sangali SP Dikshit Kumar Gedam, Additional SP Manisha Dubule, and Guardian Minister Jayant Patil are involved in this attack."

Padalkar alleged that police had suspended my bodyguard and register case under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder) against him. He further said that He would not ask for any bodyguard because he has no faith on police now.but he made it clear that despite of attack his fight against Pawar and Jayant Patil will remain the same.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 07:01 AM IST