Mumbai BJP Launches ‘Citizen Meets’ Across 36 Constituencies To Highlight 11 Years Of Development |

The Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a series of civic outreach programmes titled ‘Citizen Meets’ across all 36 assembly constituencies in the city, beginning today with Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam addressing the first gathering in the Worli Assembly Constituency.

Professionals and Civic Groups Invited

For the constituency-level Citizen Meets, various professionals such as doctors, chartered accountants, lawyers, resident associations, citizen groups, ALMs, office-bearers of housing societies and SRA societies, chawl committee leaders, as well as representatives from market, trade and merchant associations and other eminent citizens are being invited.

“Each Citizen Meet will feature a documentary showcasing the various developmental works undertaken in Mumbai over the last 11 years. A senior BJP leader from the city will attend every meet as a speaker,” said MLA Ameet Satam.

First Event Held in Worli

The initiative commenced on Sunday with the first meet held in the Worli Assembly Constituency, where Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam addressed the gathering. Over the next 15 days, similar events will be organised across all remaining constituencies.

Highlighting 11 Years of Development

“We are highlighting the remarkable development work carried out in Mumbai over the last 11 years, as well as the need to provide corruption-free governance in the BMC. Emphasis is also being placed on the importance of maintaining the city’s safety amidst ongoing development,” said MLA Ameet Satam.

