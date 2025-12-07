Mumbai BJP Launches Citizen Meet Campaign In Worli Ahead Of Civic Polls

Mumbai, December 7: The Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched its ambitious citizen meet campaign with the aim of directly engaging with residents across all 36 assembly constituencies of the city ahead of the upcoming civic elections. The initiative was formally flagged off in Worli, a politically significant constituency represented by Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Mumbai BJP city president Ameet Satam addressed the first gathering and outlined the party’s vision for the city, marking the beginning of what the BJP describes as a structured and inclusive outreach programme.

Wide Representation from Civil Society

The citizen meets are being designed as open platforms to bring together diverse sections of Mumbai society. Participants at these gatherings include doctors, chartered accountants, lawyers, representatives of resident welfare associations, citizens groups and activists from Area Level Meetings. Office bearers of housing societies and Slum Rehabilitation Authority societies, chawl committee leaders, and representatives of trade, market and merchant associations are also being invited.

According to party leaders, this broad participation reflects the BJP’s attempt to build strong connections at the grassroots level and to create a forum where professionals and residents can directly share their views on civic issues, governance and local development.

Highlight on Development over the Past 11 Years

A documentary highlighting Mumbai’s development over the last 11 years is being screened at every citizen meet. The presentation focuses on infrastructure growth, improvement in civic amenities and changes in governance under the BJP led administrations at the Centre and state.

At each event, a senior BJP leader from Mumbai is scheduled to deliver a keynote address, reiterating the party’s commitment to development driven governance and accountability.

Focus on Clean Governance and City Safety

Speaking on the campaign, Ameet Satam stressed the importance of corruption free administration in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He said the party is showcasing the development carried out in Mumbai over the past decade while also highlighting the need for transparent governance in the civic body. Satam added that citizen safety remains a key focus as the city continues to undergo rapid transformation.

Campaign to Cover All 36 Seats

After Worli, similar citizen meets will be held across the remaining 35 assembly constituencies in Mumbai over the next 15 days. Party leaders say the citywide campaign is aimed at mobilising public support and strengthening the BJP’s position ahead of the much anticipated civic elections.