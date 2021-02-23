Mumbai: BJP holds silent demonstration for not implementing property tax waiver

Corporators and group leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Mumbai civic body held a silent protest demonstration against the ruling Shiv Sena on Tuesday for not implementing the property tax waiver for houses upto 500 square feet.

Members of the party held the demonstration outside the main gate below the Feroze Shah Mehta statue. The group leaders stated that Shiv Sena had made bold statements before the election. However, they have forgotten their promises after forming a government in the state with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"The Shiv Sena had promised property tax waiver, 24 hours water supply, BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) budget merger to Mumbaikars, which they have now forgotten. Our protest is to remind them that everybody is watching," said BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde, who led the protest.