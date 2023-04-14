Mumbai: BJP goes all out on Ambedkar Jayanti; to host events across 227 wards of the city | Vijay Gohil/ FPJ

The BJP will organise a host of events across 227 wards in Mumbai on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of Indian Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. A Bhim Yatra will be carried out in 30 places and a laser show depicting the life of Dr Ambedkar will be organised in Worli, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said.

BJP members of Parliaments, legislators, corporators, office-bearers and officials of the Morcha Aghadi will offer salutes to 73 statues of Ambedkar around the city.

Read Also Pimpri Chinchwad: Kadubai Kharat to perform on occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti

Shelar will visit all six Lok Sabha constituencies and participate in programmes throughout the day. After paying obeisance at Chaityabhoomi in the morning, he will visit Dr Ambedkar’s residence, Room No 50/51 BIT Chawl, Parel, and later proceed to Rajgruha in Dadar.

Preparation of Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti at Dadar, Mumbai | Vijay Gohil

There will be several lectures and songs on the life of Dr Ambedkar will be organised. Various initiatives like distribution of wheelchairs and health camps have been organised for patients and interactions will also be carried out with students living in different hostels.

The laser show in Worli has been organised by BJP office bearer Santosh Pandey. It will be held between 7pm and 10 pm at Jamboree Maidan in Worli. The show will be free of cost to all and will be shown on a 200x100 foot screen.

Woman shopping for Ambedkar Jayanti at a stall in Dadar, Mumbai | Vijay Gohil/FPJ

“This great leader who taught us equality, freedom and brotherhood, truly bestowed upon us our rights as human beings. His life was a huge struggle. His thoughts, his life, his works will keep on inspiring us and boosting our morale. Mumbaikars must definitely watch this biopic. The youth must not miss it,” Shelar said.