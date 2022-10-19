Mumbai BJP general secretary Ram Yadav joins Shinde camp | ANI

In a first case breach of an agreement against poaching, the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena has lured the Mumbai BJP general secretary Mr Ram Yadav. The Shinde-led party’s move is aimed to increase its presence in Mumbai, especially in North Indians which have been by and large supporting BJP. Mr Yadav has joined the Shinde-led party and he will be tasked with getting more and more North Indians into the party ahead of the upcoming BMC elections.

Shinde-led party legislator Prakash Surve, who comes from the Magathane assembly constituency in north Mumbai, was instrumental in getting Mr Yadav into the party.

Read Also Mrunal Thakur to host a food donation drive for stray animals in Mumbai

A senior Mumbai BJP leader said, ‘’When Shinde led legislators and BJP formed the government it was decided that both will not indulge in poaching. Both will not engineer defection in their respective groups. But Mr Yadav’s entry into the Shinde-led party has been in violation of the said deal. We hope the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde and DCM Mr Devendra Fadnavis will soon discuss the issue and avoid such defections in future.’’

Read Also Maharashtra: LoP Ajit Pawar bats for declaration of wet drought in state