Mumbai: BJP demands SIT probe into deaths due to landslides

A day after 33 deaths were reported due to landslides after heavy rainfall lashed the city, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to call for a meeting of elected representatives and experts to deal with ‘future warnings’. He also demanded an inquiry by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in these incidents, saying they were due to negligence.

“It is unfortunate that despite having a big budget, every year we see these ‘death traps’. The locations are the same every year where these incidents take place,” said Shelar. He also raised questions on desilting of Mithi river, which the BMC had claimed more than 100% work was done.

“This was the first time when flood water entered the Bhandup water treatment plant. The Mithi river was flooded when there was no high tide. The water of the Mithi river did not recede even when there was low tide. I have been working as a representative for the last 25 years, but this has never happened in all these years. So, this is a sign of future danger for Mumbai, isn't it?” he questioned.

“Therefore, the CM must immediately convene a meeting of corporators, MLAs, MPs, municipal officials and experts in this field to take stock of the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shelar also lashed out at the BMC for not carrying out a survey of illegal constructions in the city. “It's mandatory for the BMC to conduct surveys of dangerous and dilapidated buildings, gaothans, including probable landslides where human loss can take place. This year, they have not done it. It wasn’t even discussed at any of the meetings,” he said.