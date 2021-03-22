Mumbai: BJP delegation to meet Governor on March 24 over charges against Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: A Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on March 24 over the present situation in Maharashtra, said BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar. "It is necessary that the Governor should now send a report to President about the current situation and the incidents happening in the state," said Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The BJP also demanded a high-level investigation through a High Court Judge under the supervision of the Supreme Court or CBI investigation in allegations made by Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh through his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Param Bir Singh on Saturday in his letter alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The allegations made by Param Bir Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.