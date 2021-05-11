Mumbai: BJP alleges corruption in setting up of oxygen plants, BMC refutes claims

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has yet again alleged the civic administration of corruption. This time, leaders of the party have alleged that the administration has floated tenders for setting up oxygen plants at higher than the estimated price.

Earlier in April, the BMC has announced that in order to tackle the crisis of oxygen, it will set up 16 oxygen plants in all the civic hospitals in Mumbai, issuing a statement the civic body had said that the estimated cost of the project would be around 90 crs and it would be sanctioned after clearing an emergency mini tender.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Vinod Mishra - senior corporator and BJP group leader in the BMC said that in the entire tendering process, transparency hasn't been maintained and the civic administration is spending twice as much amount than the actual cost.

"Oxygen plants were installed at Vasai Virar municipality in half amount compared to that of BMC. The BMC has estimated cost around Rs 2.84 per plant, while the work order in Vasai-Virar and Mira Bhayandar was issued around Rs 1.40-65 crs," said Mishra.

On Wednesday he had also written to P velarasu - Additional Municipal Commissioner (projects) urging the administration to take help of organisations like DRDO and IIT Mumbai in setting up the plants.

Meanwhile by issuing a statement, the BMC have said that the tender will only be awarded to the bidder that quotes the lowest rate.

"The required tender process has been implemented in a very transparent manner, in and in accordance with the rules. The rate and overall cost of an oxygen plant depends on its production capacity and technicalities," the BMC said in its statement.

"At the same time, the total capacity of Oxygen Plant to be set up by BMC at 12 places is 45 MT per day. The capacity of the plants set up by other municipalities is much lower than that of BMC," the statement said.