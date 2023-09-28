Mumbai: BJP & Ajit Pawar's NCP Readying 'Master Plan' To Counter Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena

Mumbai: BJP & Ajit Pawar's NCP Readying 'Master Plan' To Curb Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena | Instagram

The BJP and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party are reportedly readying a joint ‘master plan’ to stop Uddhav Thackeray and his Shiv Sena in Mumbai. According to sources, this plan, engineered by the deputy chief minister duo of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will complement the BJP’s building of a front for Mumbai in the coming Lok Sabha elections. On Wednesday, Ajit Pawar visited Sagar, the official residence of Fadnavis, for a secret meeting, sources said.

Pawar wants to be the guardian minister of Pune

The NCP has never made a conscious effort to build an organisation in Mumbai. To strengthen his grip on the politics of Pune district, Pawar wants to be the guardian minister of Pune and he is believed to have put forward the point that such a move was necessary for success in the Lok Sabha elections. But hardcore BJP loyalists are not ready to cede the guardian ministership of Pune.

Sources said that Fadnavis insisted on this, with a proposal being put forth to move out Pune’s current guardian minister, Chandrakant Patil, and instead give him charge of Kolhapur or Solapur. But the party organisation and its loyalists in Pune district did not respond to the proposal, fearing that should Ajit Pawar become the guardian minister of Pune, the very existence of the BJP in that district would be threatened. This was the subject of discussion at the secret meeting.

‘no-comment’ policy on Parth and Sunetra

Further, it was decided at the meeting that a ‘no-comment’ policy would be adopted on the subject of the political rehabilitation of Parth Pawar or the candidature of Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar against MP Supriya Sule in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

