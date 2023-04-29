Mumbai: BJP accuses Uddhav Thackeray of misusing office as CM

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: The BJP has accused former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of misusing his official position as then CM of the state and raised doubts on the whereabouts of the file related to his alleged illegal bungalows in Korlai in Raigad district.

When voice was raised over the issue, attempts were made to hide the bungalows. Efforts were also made to hide the file that contains the orders signed by the then CM to initiate an inquiry into the bungalows in 2021.

80-page evidence file surfaced

The file that has 80 pages of evidence regarding the bungalows has now surfaced. It also reveals that though the inquiry was initiated, the officials were asked just to click pictures where no bungalows existed, a senior BJP leader alleged.

Rashmi Thackeray, Manisha Waikar bought 19 bungalows

It had been alleged by the BJP that Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Uddhav Thackeray, and Manisha, wife of Shiv Sena legislator Ravindra Waikar, had purchased 19 bungalows along with a 3.72 hectares land in the Korlai village.

The Shiv Sena had dismissed the claim, saying there were no bungalows. The village Sarpanch too had said that there were no bungalows and that the land was purchased by Thackeray and Waikar in 2014 from Anvay Naik – an interior designer who committed suicide in 2018.