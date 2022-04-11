Mumbai: Bizman threatened of uploading wife's pic on adult site by 'escort service'

Mumbai: A 27-year-old businessman was allegedly extorted, threatened and abused by an unidentified accused after the complainant enquired about the rates of massages from an escort service. The accused person allegedly threatened the complainant of uploading his wife's edited photo on an adult website and his photo as a male escort, before extorting ₹1,000 from him. When the demands continued, the businessman approached Juhu Police and lodged a complaint.

According to the police, the incident occurred on April 9, when the complainant, who was staying at a Juhu-based luxury hotel, had searched the local search engines for a spa massage. He came across a page that read, 'Looking for escorts? ' and soon a webpage with the numbers cropped up following which the businessman contacted the first find on the page.

Minutes later, he received a call from an unknown person, confirming his requirement and sent a few photographs of a few women along with their rates, read the FIR. When the complainant asked which woman would be sent as an escort, the caller hesitated and declined. Finding something amiss, the complainant blocked the number and ended the conversation.

The same evening, however, he received a phone call from a man who sent him a photo of the complainant's wife, taken from the WhatsApp display picture. The caller later threatened to upload the wife’s edited photo on an adult website along with the complainant's picture with a private part, endorsing him as a male escort.

The caller allegedly demanded ₹1,000 to stop them from uploading the pictures and abused the businessman for wasting their time. Even after paying the money, the calls continued, following which the businessman approached Juhu Police and a case of extortion, criminal intimidation along with identity theft and impersonation was registered against unknown persons.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 08:47 PM IST