Mumbai: Bizman loses Rs 18.5 lakh in SIM swap fraud

A 51-year-old businessman was duped to the tune of ₹18.5 lakh by a cyber fraudster, who is believed to have swapped the complainant's SIM and made the wire transfers. While the accused is yet to be identified, a case has been registered against the unknown accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating.

According to police, the complainant, a proprietor, was facing an issue with his mobile operator on October 18 as his number was unreachable. Neither was he able to receive calls neither any messages. When the complainant approached the customer care number and shared his ordeal, they asked him to visit the nearest store for assistance.

Subsequently, when the proprietor visited the store on October 19, his phone network was retrieved, but it was shortlived as the network vanished on the very same night. In an irate position, the proprietor visited the store again, wherein he was said that he will receive a call and then the phone will be restarted, following which he was asked to go home.

The next day, on October 21, when the complainant was checking the account balance for his business purpose, he came across multiple transactions to the tune of ₹18.51 from two of his accounts. He immediately approached the bank and complained to the authorities, only to later realize that he has been duped in a case of SIM Swap.

Police said that according to the bank statements, the accused siphoned off the money in two accounts in a series of transactions. Subsequently, a case of cheating was lodged at western region Cyber Cyber station and police investigation is underway to nab the accused.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:53 PM IST