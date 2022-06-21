Mumbai: Bizman loses Rs 11 lakh to cyber-crooks in SIM block fraud

Photo: Pexels

A 54-year-old businessman from Vasai lost Rs 11.30 lakhs to a cyber fraudster without even sharing any details. The businessman’s mobile number was blocked by cyber-criminals and the illegal transactions were made from his company's bank account, said police.



According to the Manikpur police in Vasai, the complainant runs a pharma company on partnership basis. As per the victim, on June 09, when he was at his company office, around 3:30 pm he received an email from his telecom service provider company, informing the victim that his SIM card had been blocked.



"When the victim contacted the customer care executive of the telecom company, he was informed that someone had provided details of the victim and had requested to get the SIM blocked. The victim then asked the executive to unblock the said SIM, which is registered with the company's bank account for net banking purposes," said a police officer.



Next day, when the victim checked his company's bank account over net banking, he realised that Rs 6 lakh and Rs 5.30 lakh had been transferred from the account and the money was deposited in two other accounts. The victim then approached the police and got a criminal offence registered in the matter.



The police have registered a case on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, compensation for failure to protect data, computer related offences, identity theft and cheating by personation by using computer resource.



Recently, a 51-year-old businessman at APMC in Vashi had lost Rs 17.37 lakhs to a cyber fraudster after his mobile number was blocked for an hour and the illegal transactions were made with his two bank accounts, said police.