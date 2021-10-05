Mumbai: Bizman held for ramming his BMW into lawyer’s car

A 40-year-old businessman has been arrested by the Bandra police for allegedly hitting a car of a lawyer on Bandra Worli Sealink (BWSL). The car spun and the victim’s head banged on the steering wheel in the accident early on Sunday. She was rushed with grievous head injuries to the civic-run Bhabha hospital and later shifted to the ICU of a private hospital; her statement is yet to be recorded. The businessman, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

At around 1.30 am on Sunday, 29-year-old Khar-based lawyer Saloni Samir Lakhiya was returning from Worli when a BMW driven by Malad-based businessman Sachin Kishan Kharatmal, 40, hit her car from the rear end. He was driving home with his sister and brother-in-law. The police said both the vehicles were on the north-bound arm of the BWSL.

Kharatmal allegedly sped away without helping the victim, but was later caught by a police patrolling van. A suo motu complaint was later registered by the police and Kharatmal was arrested. He was taken for a medical examination, which revealed that he was driving in an inebriated state. He has been booked for rash driving and endangering lives.

Lakhiya’s cousin Amrita Warrier took to Twitter and posted: “Mumbai will be earning the title soon of #HitANDRun accidents. My cousin is in the ICU after meeting with an accident on the sea link late Saturday night after an idiotic BMW rammed into her car. Apparently, some other motorists passing by put this out on social media and took her to Bhabha hospital. No ambulance was available at the late hour. An FIR has been lodged and hopefully...”

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:38 AM IST