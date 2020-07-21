Mumbai: Birthday gone wrong? Youth uses sword to cut a cake, invites 30 friends; gets arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday for cutting his birthday cake with a sword and for violating social distancing norms.

The accused has been identified as Haris Khan and he is the resident of Bandra.

The police said Khan had gathered along with over 30 people for his birthday celebrations on Saturday night on the terrace of Al-Hilal Building. There were 25 cakes arranged for Khan to ring in his birthday, which he cut using a sword in the presence of his friends. This was captured in a video which soon went viral on social media.

A day later, the video was seen by a social activist, who immediately reported it, as none of those in attendees was seen wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing.