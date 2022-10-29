Mumbai: Biker suffers severe head injuries after being hit by a speeding Fortuner in Chembur, CCTV footage emerges

Speeding car rammed biker on 'empty road' at mid-nigh in Chembur, captured on CCTV |

Mumbai: A speeding car rammed a scooter in the wee hours of Thursday, apparently when no third vehicle was on the road, leaving the youth unconscious.

The incident was captured on CCTV in the Chembur area of Mumbai.

#Mumbai: Be cautious, especially while driving or riding at midnight. In #Chembur, a speeding car rammed into a motorbike while crossing the road. pic.twitter.com/nACvngHwmT — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 29, 2022

Victim suffers severe head injuries

Gaurav Narote, a resident of Subhash Nagar in Chembur, is working as a driver on a private car. In the wee hours of Thursday, when he was heading to meet his friends on a scooter a speeding Fortuner rammed him badly and fled away without providing any medical help to him.

The incident has been captured on CCTV. According to information provided by police, the incident took place at BK Sandu Road near ICICI Bank. The boy fell unconscious after being hit by the vehicle.

He was later attended by another biker. Gaurav has sustained severe head injuries and his scooter was also damaged. The Chembur police have booked an unidentified driver for the incident on the complaint of his sister. The police are searching for the rash car driver.