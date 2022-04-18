Mumbai: Biker killed in hit-and-run on WEH near Kandivali

In a hit and run case, a man in his late 20s was run over by an unknown speeding dumper truck on the northbound arm of the Western Express Highway near Kandivali East on Saturday night. According to police, the incident occurred that when the speeding truck came dashing and then hit the biker from the rear end. Instead of helping the biker, the accused fled from the scene.

The bystanders, however, took the biker to a civic run hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. Subsequently, a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence was registered against the unidentified driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act and a search for the accused is underway.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:17 PM IST