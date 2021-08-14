Mumbai: Biker held, licence suspended after stunt video

A biker was arrested, his licence suspended and his modified bike impounded after the police learnt about a stunt video that he had uploaded on social media on August 10. Probe revealed that Arman Khan, 22, had recorded the video last year in October during the lockdown, near Hiranandani Hospital in Powai. Khan was issued a warning in 2019 for a similar stunt. Staff Reporter

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:47 AM IST