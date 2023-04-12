Mumbai: Bike rider killed after being dashed by unknown vehicle

PTI

A 22-year-old man was killed after the two-wheeler, on which he was riding, was hit by an unknown vehicle. The deceased was identified as Alfaz Mohammad Nabi Qureshi, a resident of Kamathipura who worked as an air-conditioner (AC) mechanic.

According to the cops from the NM Joshi Marg police station, the mishap occurred on Tuesday around 10am when Alfaz was riding on the flyover in front of the Indiabulls tower in Lower Parel. He was dashed by an unknown vehicle and badly wounded.

Alfaz was declared dead on arrival in hosiptal

After receiving the alert, cops reached the accident spot and rushed Alfaz to the KEM Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Based on the complaint of the elder brother of the deceased, the police have registered a case against an unknown driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Motor Vehicles Act.

A police officer said that they are checking all the CCTV footage around the accident spot. However, there was no camera where the mishap exactly occurred, the cop added.