 Mumbai: Bike rider killed after being dashed by unknown vehicle
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bike rider killed after being dashed by unknown vehicle

Mumbai: Bike rider killed after being dashed by unknown vehicle

According to the cops from the NM Joshi Marg police station, the mishap occurred on Tuesday around 10am when Alfaz was riding on the flyover in front of the Indiabulls tower in Lower Parel.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
PTI

A 22-year-old man was killed after the two-wheeler, on which he was riding, was hit by an unknown vehicle. The deceased was identified as Alfaz Mohammad Nabi Qureshi, a resident of Kamathipura who worked as an air-conditioner (AC) mechanic.

According to the cops from the NM Joshi Marg police station, the mishap occurred on Tuesday around 10am when Alfaz was riding on the flyover in front of the Indiabulls tower in Lower Parel. He was dashed by an unknown vehicle and badly wounded.

Alfaz was declared dead on arrival in hosiptal

After receiving the alert, cops reached the accident spot and rushed Alfaz to the KEM Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Based on the complaint of the elder brother of the deceased, the police have registered a case against an unknown driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Motor Vehicles Act.

A police officer said that they are checking all the CCTV footage around the accident spot. However, there was no camera where the mishap exactly occurred, the cop added.

Read Also
WATCH: Talking on phone while riding, helmet-less biker stopped on check point in Bhopal; starts...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bike rider killed after being dashed by unknown vehicle

Mumbai: Bike rider killed after being dashed by unknown vehicle

ED provisionally attaches assets worth ₹40.39 crore of real-estate group Supertech

ED provisionally attaches assets worth ₹40.39 crore of real-estate group Supertech

Drugmaker can't be held liable for not meeting standards prescribed after date of manufacture:...

Drugmaker can't be held liable for not meeting standards prescribed after date of manufacture:...

Thane: Palava city residents give ultimatum to KDMC over property tax issues

Thane: Palava city residents give ultimatum to KDMC over property tax issues

Mumbai: Christians rally against rising atrocities at Azad Maidan, voice host of demands to...

Mumbai: Christians rally against rising atrocities at Azad Maidan, voice host of demands to...