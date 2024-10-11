Mumbai Bids Farewell To 'Aapro Ratan'

The funeral of Ratan Tata, patriarch of the Tata business empire, was held on Thursday at Worli Crematorium | File

In the vibrant and often frenetic streets of Mumbai, life typically marches forward with relentless energy. However, there are moments when the city collectively holds its breath, and on Thursday there was one such poignant pause. As the news of Ratan Tatas passing reverberated through the urban expanse, Mumbai came to a standstill, enveloped in sorrow.

It had been vears since the city expressed such deep communal grief—memories of tears shed for the nightingale Lata Mangeshkar and the founder-chief of the Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray are still fresh in the minds of many: But this day transcended ordinary life; it was a moment for the city to unite in its love and respect for a man affectionately known as ‘Aapro Ratan (Our Ratan)' by the Parsi community: Yet, it was not only the Parsi community that mourned; all of Mumbai felt a deep connection to Ratan Tata, resonating profoundly within the very ethos of Mumbaikars.

As the sun began its ascent on Thursday, an overwhelming sense of loss washed over the city. Outside Tata’s residence in Colaba. hundreds of mourners gathered—a sea of faces reflecting the weight of their shared grief. They were there to pay homage to a man whose impact extended far beyond the confines of corporate boardrooms.

The hearse, draped in an array of white flowers, made its solemn journey to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), where an emotional crowd awaited, eager to pay its final respects later in the day.

This was a powerful display of love, admiration, and respect that mirrored the true spirit of Mumbai—a city often described as indifferent, and on Thursday, one that stands united in mourning, Wrapped in the Indian Tricolour, Tata’s casket was made available for public viewing, offering a final opportunity for those whose lives he had touched to bid farewell. The sight of corporate leaders standing side by side with Tata Steel workers was particularly moving.

any shared personal anecdotes underscoring Tata’s steadfast commitment to prioritising people over profits. He often stepped in quietly to offer help during times of need.

In this atmosphere of grief, tears mingled with sadness—a testament to a legacy marked not solely by wealth but by profound kindness and compassionate leadership. From the NCPA, the procession moved towards the Worli crematorium. Mourners lined the streets with hands clasped in reverence.

Their faces, etched with sorrow, reflected the communal grief that filled the air. Many wept for the guiding light whose departure signified not just the loss of a man but the fading of an era defined by ethical business practices and unyielding compassion.

Inside the crematorium, family members, including his half-brother Noel Tata, gathered for a final farewell steeped in Parsi tradition. The simplicity of the rituals echoed Tata’s own wishes for a modest goodbye. The Maharashtra government declared a state of mourning, lowering flags to half-mast—a poignant reminder of the national significance of his passing.

As the Mumbeai Police rendered a gun salute, the gravity of the moment intensified, marking the end of an era. A collective wave of sorrow and gratitude enveloped the gathering—a shared recognition of a life dedicated to purpose and integrity—when Ratan Tata’s body was consigned to eternity at the electric crematorium.

As the crowd began to disperse after witnessing the final exit of this towering giant, Mumbai collectively took a breath—a mix of sadness and acceptance that even the finest among us must eventually depart. It became clear that Ratan Tata’s legacy extends far beyond the monumental structures built under his stewardship. It lies in the enduring spirit of compassion he fostered in those around him.

Indeed, his life serves as a powerful reminder of the profound intersection between humanity and enterprise. In moments like these, the heart of Mumbai reveals itself— united in grief, yet, filled with gratitude for a life well-lived, leaving behind a legacy that will forever shape the future.

Ratan Tata’s influence will continue to resonate well beyond Mumbai; his vision for a better India and world remains an inspiration for generations to come.