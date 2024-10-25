 Mumbai: Bhoiwada Police Nabs Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder And Robbery Case After 28-Years Manhunt
The arrested accused had been hiding in Odisha and Jammu while absconding for 29 years and was wanted in another case for 25 years.

Mumbai: Bhoiwada Police have been arrested one accused who was absconding in attempt to murder case and wanted in a case of robbery has been registered  in 1998.

As per Police Information, Additional Sessions Judge, City Civil and Sessions Court issued a non-bailable warrant on attempt to murder case registered in 1995 under Section 307 of the IPC.

This non-bailable warrant was issued in the name of the accused, Mohammad Rafiq alias Baba Abdul Sattar Sheikh resident of Parel.

The warrant was forwarded to Bhoiwada Police Station for execution. As the said accused was absconding in this case and was also wanted in Bhoiwada Police Station have been registered FIR in 1998 under Sections 342, 394, 326, 34 of the IPC, a special team was formed to trace Rafiq.

This team first obtained and reviewed old records, and gathered information on his friends and relatives mentioned in those documents. During the investigation, it was discovered that the accused had resided for some time in Odisha and Jammu & Kashmir. Further inquiries revealed that he also frequently visited Mumbai to purchase rare and antique items, including chandeliers, from Chor Bazaar in the jurisdiction of J.J. Marg Police Station, which items Accused Rafiq then sold in other states.

Subsequently, the team received reliable information that the accused was planning to visit his relatives in Antop Hill on 24 October.  Based on this information, the police team kept surveillance at the location, where they identified a person matching the description. He was brought to the police station for questioning, where he confirmed his identity as Mohammad Rafiq alias Baba, after which senior officials were informed, and he was formally arrested.

