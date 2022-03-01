Mumbai: Bhima-Koregaon accused Anand Teltumbde makes plea for cot to jail authorities over medical condition

Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde in the Bhima - Koregaon case has made an application before a special court for directions to the Taloja jail authority to provide him with a cot in his 'Anda cell' as his medical conditions do not permit him to sit and sleep on the floor.

His plea through advocate R. Sathyanarayan listed his multiple chronic conditions such as spondylitis and asthma and said that his doctors have cautioned him that the former condition could lead to paralysis if proper care is not taken. Due to the ailments, he has been unable to bend, lift weight, sit or sleep on the floor, the plea said.

He needs to get up three to four times during the night to use the restroom and getting up from the floor from a sleeping position has been extremely difficult for him, the application stated. “He is mortally afraid that it might entail rupturing his knee joint and ligament and result in a lifelong disability,” it added.

It sought that he be provided with a cot, soft cotton mattress, table and a chair. Teltumbde had been in the Taloja prison’s hospital ward since his judicial custody began due to his medical condition. There, he was provided with the basic furniture.

He had been abruptly shifted to an isolation cell in the Anda barracks on Jan 5, his plea said, due to which he is compelled to sleep and sit on the floor. The court has directed that the Taloja superintendent file a report on the application before the next date.

On Tuesday, his co-accused Sudha Bharadwaj, who is out on bail, filed an application seeking that she be permitted to shift her residence within Mumbai district from Thane. Earlier, she had sought a modification of her bail condition to the extent that she be permitted to live in Thane instead of Mumbai. This the court had permitted.

