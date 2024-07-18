Mumbai: Bhikha Behram Well Trustees Seek Funds For 300th Anniversary

Bhikha Behram Well at Churchgate | MANOJ RAMAKRISHNAN

The heritage-listed Bhikha Behram Well at Churchgate, which will celebrate its 300th anniversary in March 2025, has appealed for funds for its maintenance.

The well, built in CE 1725 and named after the merchant who built it, is used by Parsis for religious rituals. Water is revered in the Zoroastrian religion as a living element guarded by the angel Ava. Parsis come to the well everyday for prayers and on days and months dedicated to Ava, large groups congregate for prayers. A fountain by the side of the well also provides drinking water to passersby.

The well’s trustees said that devotees believe that the water has spiritual power. In its appeal for help, the trust said, “The miracle of this well is that when it was dug, it was surrounded by salty waters of the Arabian Sea but the water of the Bhikha Behram Well was sweet. Another miracle of the well is that it has never dried up and has always remained full of water through the year, in summer and winter.”

Homiar Vakil, lawyer and a trustee of the Bhikha Behram Well Trust, said that they have a corpus of Rs50 lakh, the income from which is inadequate to meet the annual expenses. “We have to pay the staff, tax to the municipal corporation, and also spend on electricity for the lights and the motor pump. We are confident that we will raise funds. Hindus have also given donations as they value the well’s water,” said Vakil.

The only other source of funds, apart from the interest on the corpus, is the rent from the counter that sells oil for the lamps that are lit near the well. Dr Viraf Kapadia, another trustee, said that apart from the annual maintenance expenses, the trust will need Rs40 lakh to Rs60 lakh for the 300th anniversary commemorations.

An account of the well’s history says that in 1715 CE, a Parsi named Bhikhaji Behramji Panday travelled to Mumbai on foot from Broach (Bharuch in Gujarat) to seek his fortune. On his way to Mumbai, a penniless Bhikhaji was captured by the Marathas who mistook him for a Muslim, probably because of his dress. The Marathas were then at war with the Sultans of Gujarat. Bhikhaji was imprisoned, but was later released when he showed his Sudreh and Kusti (the traditional vest and thread worn by Zoroastrians). He became a successful merchant having his business at ‘Angrez Bazar’, now known as Horniman Circle. As a token of his gratitude for the city that nurtured him, he built a well, which is today listed as a Grade 1 structure in Mumbai’s urban heritage list.