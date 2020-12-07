Mumbai: Bhandup to face water cut on December 9, 10, while low pressure in few areas - Here's list of areas where water supply will be affected

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents of S Ward to use water as sparingly as possible as several areas will experience water cut due to water pipeline replacing work.
The BMC in a statement has said several areas in Bhandup will not receive water on December 9 and December 10 as the civic body plans to replace a 4-km stretch of a British-era pipeline that brings water to the city from Tansa reservoir. The BMC said it will replace the existing 1800 mm diameter pipeline with a 2400-mm pipe for better water supply in the future.
According to BMC, there will be no water supply in some areas of S Ward on December 9 and December 10. While some areas in K East, H East, L, and G North wards may receive water, the pressure will be extremely low. The upgrade will lead to low water pressure between Andheri East and Bandra Kurla Complex, Kurla, and Dharavi. The BMC has urged citizens of the area to store enough water on the previous day and use it sparingly.
Here's a list of areas where water supply will be completely affected:
S ward: Duck Line, Rajaram Wadi, Shriram Pada, Khindipada, Tembhipada, Sonapur, Tulshetpada, Pratap Nagar, Jamil Nagar, Samarth Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Drakshabagh, Utkarsh Nagar, Rajdeep Nagar, Nahur (West) and Bhandup (West) will not get water for 24 hours.
Similar areas near Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, Jaybhim Nagar, Best Nagar, Aarey Marg and adjoining area, Filter Pada, Mango Filling, Rawate Compound, Ram Nagar, Paspoli Village, Morarji Nagar, Gaondevi Hill, and Sarvodaya Nagar will experience water cut.
Areas where water will be supplied at low pressure:
Names of areas in 'K East' ward:
Chakala, Prakash Wadi, Govind Wadi, Malpa hill no. 1 & 2, Hanuman Nagar, Mota Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony (Part), Charat Singh Colony (Part), Mukund Hospital, Technical Complex, Lelewadi, Indira Nagar, Mapkhan Nagar, Takpada, Airport Road Premises, Chimatpada, Sagbagh, Marol Industrial Complex, Ramakrishna Mandir Marg, J. B. Nagar, Bagarkha Marg, Kranti Nagar.
Names of areas in 'L' ward:
Kurla North Complex, Bareilly Mosque, 90 Feet Road, Kurla-Andheri Road, Jari-Mari, Ghatkopar Andheri Link Road, Savarkar Nagar, Mahatma Phule Nagar, Tanaji Nagar, Saki Vihar Marg, Marwa Industrial Road Adjacent Complex, Satya Nagar.
Names of areas in 'G North' ward:
Dharavi Ganesh Mandir road, A. K. G. Nagar, Dilip Kadam Marg, Kumbharwada, Sant Gorakumbhar Marg, Prem Nagar, Naik Nagar, Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Labor Camp, 90 ft Road, M. G. Marg, Dharavi Loop Marg, Sant Rohidas Marg.
