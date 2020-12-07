Mumbai: Bhandup to face water cut on December 9, 10, while low pressure in few areas - Here's list of areas where water supply will be affected

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents of S Ward to use water as sparingly as possible as several areas will experience water cut due to water pipeline replacing work.

The BMC in a statement has said several areas in Bhandup will not receive water on December 9 and December 10 as the civic body plans to replace a 4-km stretch of a British-era pipeline that brings water to the city from Tansa reservoir. The BMC said it will replace the existing 1800 mm diameter pipeline with a 2400-mm pipe for better water supply in the future.

According to BMC, there will be no water supply in some areas of S Ward on December 9 and December 10. While some areas in K East, H East, L, and G North wards may receive water, the pressure will be extremely low. The upgrade will lead to low water pressure between Andheri East and Bandra Kurla Complex, Kurla, and Dharavi. The BMC has urged citizens of the area to store enough water on the previous day and use it sparingly.