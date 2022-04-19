Mumbai: Bhabha Hospital shunts victim of firing to KEM, he makes his way back, gets operated without cops knowing

In a glaring example of lack of system-wide coordination, a victim of a firing incident on March 17 in Bandra went missing from KEM Hospital after he was shifted from Bhabha Hospital for lack of medical experts. He then reappeared at Bhabha in the night and was operated under specialist consultant Amit Desai without the police knowledge.

The patient – who sustained bullet injury on his left arm in a case of previous enmity – was first rushed to Bhabha facility and only administered first aid. A transfer memo of the hospital clearly states shifting him to KEM with a staff nurse in an ambulance. The patient’s hospital case number at Bhabha was MSW 1914 MLC 3059.

Bhabha Hospital dean Dr Sanjay Patil told the Free Press Journal, “Forensic medical experts advised the patient with the bullet injury to be transferred to KEM Hospital for treatment, but he ran away from KEM and came back to Bhabha, so we had to do surgery which was successful. We are happy that the patient has now recovered.”

Despite the hospital putting up a brave front, senior BMC officers are upset about the right hand not knowing what the left is doing. They have raised objections to the police not being alerted when the patient returned to Bhabha. The illegality has irked the civic body’s medical department who have complained to the chief medical superintendent of the 16 BMC peripheral hospitals, Dr Vidya Thakur.

Confirming the chain of events, Dr Thakur said she would look into the lapses and delays by doctors in treatment, if any. She said, “The policy of hiring specialist consultants has been largely successful in treating patients in BMC hospitals and saving precious lives in the golden hour. We would strengthen the existing system and infrastructure to provide quality medical services to Mumbaikars at all BMC hospitals with best specialist doctors.”

The Free Press Journal, in an exclusive report on March 31, illustrated how BMC pays consultants at referral hospitals handsomely but they either don’t turn up or are at the hospitals for an inadequate time. Rajawadi Hospital recently made biometric attendance compulsory to ensure the presence of experts and consultants, which was also reported exclusively by this newspaper.

As a face-saving measure, the BMC PRO asked the heads of various departments at referral hospitals to send emails of positive response to the facility. The heads, however, sent the same email to their medical staff, spilling the beans on the BMC strategy in turn.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 06:00 AM IST