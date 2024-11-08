Mumbai: BEST's Wet Lease Policy Continues To Haunt Commuters As 250 Buses Continue To Remain Off-Road

Representative Image

Over 250 BEST buses operated by private contractors suddenly went off the roads on October 14, disrupting the daily commute of thousands of Mumbai's residents. The sudden shutdown is the latest fallout of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) Undertaking’s wet lease policy, which critics argue has been disastrous for the city's public transport system.

In a statement issued in response to the crisis, Aamchi Mumbai, Aamchi BEST (AMAB), an advocacy group, called on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BEST management to acknowledge the failure of the wet-leasing model, which has seen private contractors operate buses on behalf of the public transport service.

AMAB has consistently argued that the privatization approach has led to inefficiencies and increased disruptions, hurting commuters and eroding the quality of service."The wet-leasing model has been an unqualified disaster for BEST. We need to take urgent steps to restore Mumbai’s once-proud bus system," AMAB’s statement read, calling for the BMC to merge the BEST budget with its own and provide direct funding for the service, recognizing it as an essential public service.

The October 14 shutdown, which left thousands stranded, is seen as a direct result of the ongoing privatization process. According to AMAB, the BMC's refusal to adequately fund BEST and the piecemeal privatization approach has created a precarious situation for public transport in Mumbai.

The advocacy group had warned of such an outcome when the wet lease system was first introduced, arguing that the model was inherently flawed and unsustainable."This crisis is a violation of the people’s right to safe, affordable, and reliable public transport," said the AMAB statement.

"The citizens of Mumbai, who drive the city’s economy through their labor, deserve a transport system that serves their needs—not one that prioritizes private profit over public welfare." AMAB also criticized the state government for focusing on car-centric infrastructure projects while neglecting the public transport system.

Despite Mumbai’s reputation as a city of commuters, the condition of BEST has not become a significant issue in the lead-up to the upcoming state assembly elections. As the crisis deepens, calls are growing for a full reversal of the privatization policy, with many urging the government to reassert control over Mumbai’s bus system to ensure that it meets the needs of the city’s residents.