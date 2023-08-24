Mumbai: BEST’s Wet Lease Employees’ Basic Salary Increased By ₹1,200

Representative Photo

In a significant development, the core salary of wet lease bus employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has been augmented by Rs 1,200. A pivotal meeting convened at the BEST headquarters in Mumbai witnessed the presence of representatives from BEST, contracting companies, and the Maharashtra State Workers' Union of bus employees.

The wet lease bus employees, affiliated with BEST, had initiated a work stoppage on August 2, demanding a range of improvements. This led to service disruptions and inconvenience for commuters. Responding to the protest, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured constructive deliberations on the employees' demands. Subsequently, a comprehensive meeting was held at the BEST headquarters, chaired by BEST's General Manager, Vijay Singal.

Employees' demands

Amidst the discussions, which encompassed various demands put forth by the employees, a consensus was reached to address multiple issues, including bonuses, wages, and the retraction of legal actions. A noteworthy outcome of this meeting was the agreement to enhance the base salary by ₹1,200, a development that is poised to positively impact the livelihoods of the wet lease bus employees.

"The event was attended by representatives from contracting companies, who play a pivotal role in facilitating the operation of wet lease buses, in addition to the Maharashtra State Workers' Union, which represents the interests of the bus employees. With a focus on finding common ground, the meeting exemplified constructive dialogue and collaboration, ultimately leading to improvements in working conditions for the employees" said an official of BEST.

