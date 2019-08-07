Mumbai: BEST union defers strike

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has called off its plans to go on an indefinite strike, which was scheduled to begin at midnight on Tuesday.

At a meeting between BEST Workers' Union and the administration on Tuesday afternoon at the headquarters of the undertaking in Colaba, union leader Shashank Rao said that the meeting was positive and employee demands would be discussed at a later date.

"The BEST administration has already begun negotiations. Today, we had a very good discussion for more than two hours on the charter of demands. Accordingly, the administration promised in writing, to hold discussions within 15 days. Five meetings are planned – on August 9, 13,16 19 and 20.

“Hopefully, things will materialise and if this does not work, we will call a meeting of the workers on August 20, the last day of our meeting with the administration and then decide the next course of action. As of now, we have deferred the strike,” said Rao.

By Vikas Nag