Mumbai: BEST undertaking sacks 50 of its employees for not reporting to work

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has sacked 50 of its employees since June 8 for not reporting to work.
According to a report by the Indian Express, the BEST undertaking has also issued chargesheets to another 4,000 as disciplinary action against them for not reporting to work. The BEST officials have said that they first issue chargesheets to the employees. And even if they fail to report to work, they are being sent dismissal notices and asked to appear for an internal inquiry. Only those who fail to appear for an internal inquiry are being dismissed, claimed BEST officials.
Meanwhile, Shashank Rao, general secretary of BEST Sanyunkt Kaamgar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS), told the Indian Express that the BEST administration wants to remove its employees so that it can move towards privatisation.
As restrictions on movement were eased, a number of buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) with seats occupied were seen plying in the city. The Maharashtra government, as part of the phase-wise reopening of the economy and public activities under 'Mission Begin Again', has allowed private offices to resume operations with 10 per cent staff. Since the lockdown came into force in March, regular operations of BEST buses were suspended and services were available only for the essential services staff and health workers.
Meanwhile, the tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossed the 90,000-mark on Friday with 1,354 new patients coming to light, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The case count in the financial capital of the country rose to 90,149 while the death toll reached 5,202 with 73 new fatalities.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)