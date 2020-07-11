Mumbai: BEST undertaking sacks 50 of its employees for not reporting to work

Meanwhile, Shashank Rao, general secretary of BEST Sanyunkt Kaamgar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS), told the Indian Express that the BEST administration wants to remove its employees so that it can move towards privatisation.

As restrictions on movement were eased, a number of buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) with seats occupied were seen plying in the city. The Maharashtra government, as part of the phase-wise reopening of the economy and public activities under 'Mission Begin Again', has allowed private offices to resume operations with 10 per cent staff. Since the lockdown came into force in March, regular operations of BEST buses were suspended and services were available only for the essential services staff and health workers.

Meanwhile, the tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossed the 90,000-mark on Friday with 1,354 new patients coming to light, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The case count in the financial capital of the country rose to 90,149 while the death toll reached 5,202 with 73 new fatalities.