Mumbai: BEST to replace traditional meters of all electricity customers with smart meters | File Photo

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to replace traditional meters of its all electricity customers (around 10.5 lakh ) with smart meters. "This project will be completed in a phased manner within two years. With smart metering in place, consumers will be able to see their power consumption in real-time through the app and will be able to operate the gadgets in their home or office remotely," said an official adding that BEST electricity consumers will be also benefited as regards supply interruption timings and would have better control on their consumption with availability smart meters

"BEST has decided to implement smart metering projects on the fast track. Under this project, an App will be made available to consumers within a span of 6 months. Apart from that replacement of meters will also start in the current financial year, which will be completed in next two years in a phased manner," said a senior officer of BEST adding that supply interruption time will be significantly reduced with these advanced technologies.

In case there is an off supply of power, the consumer's smart meter will immediately alert the server of the BEST distribution system and an SMS will be automatically triggered to the consumer stating that we know there is a power failure. Restoration time would also be informed depending on the type of failure. Apart from that consumers can monitor their live consumption on a mobile app (which will be developed by BEST ) as an when desired after the installation of smart meters.

"After installation of automation system at home through proposed BEST'S mobile app, electricity consumers will able to see which appliances are working unnecessarily being at home. A consumer can switch on/off any appliances he wants," said an official adding that for using this facility consumers will need to download a mobile app, which will be developed by BEST shortly.

A smart meter can also alert the consumer if his/her consumption exceeds preset limits so that the consumer can save on electricity bills too. There would be a considerable reduction in billing complaints as smart meters will be remotely read without any manual intervention and as consumption/billing data will be on the palm top of consumers.

"BEST has decided to go 100% smart metering," said Lokesh Chandra, general manager of BEST adding that with smart metering in place consumers will be able to see their power consumption in real-time through the app and will be able to operate the gadgets in their home or office remotely.

With the help of smart meters, energy accounting can also be done. "With online data of these utility meters, it can be known in which area electricity theft is being done. Instant Vigilance raids can be conducted thereby saving in energy losses," said official.

