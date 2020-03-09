Mumbai: BEST to press more buses under Tejaswini scheme by next April

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will be rolling out additional fleets of Tejaswini Buses in the following financial year.

BEST has a daily ridership of 33 lakhs, out of which 12 lakh are female commuters. With a rise in the female workforce, BEST, on December 2019, had introduced the Tejaswini project.

The yellow coloured, 5 seater mini buses were pressed into service at some of the key commercial locations of the city like - Colaba, Bandra and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The transport undertaking had procured 37 mini buses, each costing Rs 29 lakhs, under the government of Maharashtra's Tejasvini scheme. Out of these, 26 of them are in service and the administration aspires to press 11 more buses.

Following the July 2019 fare slash, BEST procured 367 air conditioned mini and MIDI buses on wet-lease, which the transport undertaking is running on feeder routes. There is also a higher demand among passengers ever since the fares were slashed.

Thus, the management believes by pressing more Tejaswini buses, the pressure will be comparatively lighter on some of the mini bus routes.

“The Tejaswini bus service was introduced to provide exclusive service to women. The idea became popular among Mumbaikars and we will be pressing more buses into the service soon.” said a BEST official.

“The administration is also looking forward to make Tejaswini an all-women system. Thus, there is a chance that we can deploy women conductors in some of the buses,” he added.

Presently, the transport undertaking has 16 lady conductors in service. However, it doesn't have any lady driver in the system yet.