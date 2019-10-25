Mumbai: BEST to ply extra buses on Bhaubeej

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has decided to ply an additional 20 buses to provide relief to commuters during the festive season who go out for shopping. The extra bus services will be from from October 19 to October 25, while 136 bus services will be operated during Diwali.

According to BEST, these buses will ply between Veer Kotwal Udyan and Plaza, Dadar, Bandra, Mahatma Phule Market, Kalbadevi, and APMC market in Vashi.

“On the day of Bhaubeej, 146 additional services will be operated on the roads of Mumbai city, Eastern and Western suburbs, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Matheran Chauk (Thane), Kopari (Thane), Cadbury Junction (Thane), Retibunder, Kalva, Navi Mumbai, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Nerul, Airoli, Ghansoli and Belapur CBD among others,” said Manoj Varade, a BEST official.