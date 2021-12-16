Mumbai: BEST to launch its ticket booking app soon before end of this year

Before this year ends Mumbaikars will be able to travel cashless inside BEST buses. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking are expected to launch their much delayed mobile App very soon that will enable bus passengers to buy tickets on both prepaid and postpaid basis similar to how mobile network plans work.

On December 15, the BEST announced a new set of ‘Super Saver’ travel plans, as a part of their ongoing digitisation project. However for it to become accessible to people, the mobile App of BEST needs to go live. Sources said that they are trying to launch it this week itself.

"We will launch this mobile App soon. Passengers can then easily avail the new ticketing plans," said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager, BEST Undertaking.

People simply need to click any one out of the total 72 new plans on offer for travelling in BEST buses. The BEST officials said that they can book the tickets or passes from this App without the need of paying by cash or carrying physical ticket.

"This App will be linked with e-wallets and bank account as well," said a BEST official. "There will also be NCMC card that will be available in the future which too can be used".

Each Super Saver plan offers passengers a specific number of trips for a fixed price. Prices are as low as Rs 1.99 per trip and are based on a combination of the fare stage, number of trips, and duration of the plan. It starts from one day plans, going all the way up to 84 days; and from 2 trips up to 150 trips.

The new Super Saver plans replace the distance based stop-to-stop passes that were previously available. In the previous pass system, passengers had to choose a specific starting and ending stop, and could travel only between those 2 stops. Passengers also had to previously choose AC or Non-AC service for their pass.

With the new Super Saver plans, passengers will be able to travel anywhere on the BEST network, from any stop to any stop, within the fare stage they have selected. They will also be able to use AC or Non-AC buses as long as the fare stage of their plan is valid for their trip.

This App will not only provide information about the location of the bus, expected time of arrival (ETA) to the nearest bus stop but also give indication if bus is crowded or not. They will also install card readers in BEST buses as well.

According to sources in BEST, the App is being tagged with the GPS fitted inside the buses which will merge the two. So, this would help them relay to a passenger if the bus route, which the passenger is looking for, is crowded or not.

If the seats are available then it will indicate in ‘Green’ and if all seats are occupied then it will show ‘Red’. This will enable the person to take a call if he/she wants to go standing in the bus or wait for the next one to come. This however doesn’t take into account of those passengers who will de-board at the bus stop for which the passenger is checking the status.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 09:23 PM IST