Mumbai: BEST to launch 50 double-decker e-buses in a phase wise manner from Jan 14th, 2023

Mumbai updates: BEST to unveil AC double-decker buses in first week of September | Representative

Mumbai: Expect state of art double-decker electric buses from Makar Sankranti.The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport ( BEST) Undertaking will launch 50 new double-decker e-busses in phase manners starting from January 14th 2023.

BEST supposed to introduced new double decker electric buses in September, but due to some reasons, certification process of thses busses are still not completed. Every new design of busses needs approval of Automotive Research Association of India. Without approval or Automotive Research Association of India no any newly designed vehicles can fery the passengers.

"Process of getting approval of new double decker e busses is on , we are hoping that it will be completed soon " said Lokesh Chandra, general manager of BEST adding that BEST targeting to introduce 50 new double decker e buses in the current financial year . "First lot of nearly 10 double decker e buses will be introduced on 14th January" said Chandra.

All existing double decker busses will be phase out by June

BEST has decided to phase out all existing double decker busses by June 2023. Currently 45 double decker deisel fired busses running in the city at different BEST bus routes . Thses all buses will be replaced by new double decker e buses by June 2023.

BEST will launch cab service too

To improve the last mile connectivity, BEST decided to start cab service too. For which the undertaking has begun the process of floating tenders to invite agencies which can provide environment-friendly e-cabs with drivers. These vehicles will bear the BEST logo and accept bookings from bus passengers using the Chalo app. Under this project BEST planning to introduce 500 cabs by June 2023.

Smart electric meter from February

The BEST decided to phase out traditional Meters of its all electricity consumers which will be started from February 2023 . According to BEST general manager, traditional electric meters of all electricity consumers will be replaced by smart meter by September 2023.

BEST distributes electricity in the island city; its area of distribution is from south Mumbai to Sion in the East and Mahim in the West. It provides power supply to more than 10.5 lakh consumers. Smart meter will not only reduce the supply interruption time and consumers can also track their electricity uses on daily basis through a App.

330 EV charging stations in the city

BEST decided install 330 EV charging stations in the city for public. These charging stations will be setup at 55 locations in the city including south Mumbai as well as suburban areas.

Premium bus services from Next week

BEST will start premium bus services from next week. In start four busses will be introduced between Thane and BKC .

Water taxi

BEST also planning to start water taxi . Possibility of this project being explored.

Profit making organization

According to Lokesh Chandra, BEST will start running on profitable track in comming 4 to 5 years. " We are expecting to reduce the loss of BEST transport wing by around 200 crore in the next financial year. Our aim is to keep it countinue and the turn the undertaking on profit making track in next 4 to 5 year. " said Lokesh Chandra. He added that, the estimated loss of next financial year around Rs 2,000 crore.