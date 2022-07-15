Mumbai: BEST to get 3000 electric buses, first AC double-decker likely to be unveiled in August |

Mumbai will get 3000 electric buses, including 900 double-deckers, soon. Of these, around 1000 singledecker and 250 double-decker buses will reach Mumbai by year end.

As per Supreme Court’s direction on Thursday, BEST can now go ahead with the procurement tender for purchase of 2100 singledecker buses and 900 doubledeckers from Evey Trans.

BEST will get 25 % of the buses before December 2022. Mumbai’s first electric AC double-decker bus is likely to be unveiled in the first week of August to coincide with the BEST Foundation Day on August 7.