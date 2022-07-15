e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: BEST to get 3000 electric buses, first AC double-decker likely to be unveiled in August

As per Supreme Court’s direction on Thursday, BEST can now go ahead with the procurement tender for purchase from Evey Trans.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BEST to get 3000 electric buses, first AC double-decker likely to be unveiled in August |

Mumbai will get 3000 electric buses, including 900 double-deckers, soon. Of these, around 1000 singledecker and 250 double-decker buses will reach Mumbai by year end.

As per Supreme Court’s direction on Thursday, BEST can now go ahead with the procurement tender for purchase of 2100 singledecker buses and 900 doubledeckers from Evey Trans.

BEST will get 25 % of the buses before December 2022. Mumbai’s first electric AC double-decker bus is likely to be unveiled in the first week of August to coincide with the BEST Foundation Day on August 7.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: BEST to get 3000 electric buses, first AC double-decker likely to be unveiled in August

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city