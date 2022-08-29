Mumbai: BEST sets up single window for power connections | Representative

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has set up a single-window system to ease the process of obtaining electricity connections for Ganesh pandals.

Moreover, for the convenience of devotees over 2,200 bulbs, tube lights etc have been installed at prominent immersion locations and roads. Similarly, arrangements for generators have also been made in case of emergency by the BEST at eight main locations.

Confirming the development a senior BEST official said, high power lighting arrangements have been made at every possible crowded location.

Additional manpower has been deputed for the maintenance of these arrangements, said the official.