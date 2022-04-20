Mumbai: BEST rolls out Tap-in/tap-out ticketing, passengers will have to board bus from front; watch video

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced the introduction of 100% digital buses in Mumbai. These buses offer a fully digital experience to passengers, where they can ‘tap in’ and ‘tap out’ themselves as they board and de-board the bus.

This initiative further enhances BEST’s digital services launched under its ‘NCMC Compliant Digital Tickets Solution’ project, which has been implemented by Chalo, India’s leading transport technology company.

Bus passengers can ‘tap in’ with their BEST Chalo App or BEST Chalo Bus Card as they board the bus from the front door, and ‘tap out’ as they de-board from the rear door. The fare will be automatically calculated based on the distance travelled and deducted. Mobile app users will be able to see their tickets on the app itself, and card users will get a ticket receipt when they tap out.

Mumbai: @myBESTBus is ready to roll out 'Tap in, Tap out' feature soon. pic.twitter.com/Ovd1KOLcyI — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 18, 2022

