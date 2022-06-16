Mumbai: BEST restarts bus services outside Bandra station

BEST restarts bus services outside Bandra station | File

BEST bus services on routes 316, 317 have been restarted from Bandra Railway Terminus from today.

The restarting of services is expected to bring relief to commuters travelling between Bandra station and Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The bus services on route 310, 316 and 317 were shifted in view of the construction work of the nullah wall outside Bandra station’s east-side exit.

The work made it difficult for buses to ply on the narrow road. Now, since the work is completed and the road is wider, the bus services have resumed.

Bus routes 316,317,BKC routes have been restarted from Bandra Railway Terminus from today. #Bandra #BKC #bestupdates — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) June 16, 2022