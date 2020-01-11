Mumbai: BEST proposes hike in electricity tariff by 5% to 7%

In a major setback to people in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) has proposed to hike its electricity tariff by 5% to 7%.

According to the Hindustan Times, BEST has proposed to increase the tariff for each of the first 100 units consumed monthly for residential use by nearly 7% to Rs 1.55, from the current Rs 1.45. The cost of each unit of power consumed between 101 and 300 units, 301 and 500 units, and above 500 units has been proposed to be increased by an average 5% to Rs 3.91 (from Rs 3.70), Rs 6.65 (from Rs 6.31) and Rs 8.13 (from Rs 7.72), respectively.