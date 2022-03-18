Mumbai: BEST introduces own NCMC card

The BEST on Wednesday introduced its own NCMC co-branded card at an introductory price of Rs 100 for local commuters.

BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra told TOI that the NCMC cards are issued by a local bank at select bus depots and will be valid on any NCMC system across the country.

Similarly, any NCMC card from across India will now be valid on the BEST buses.

An official told TOI that the actual price of the BEST co-branded NCMC card is Rs 150, it will be available for Rs 100, as a trial offer.

National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), is an inter-operable transport card by the Government of India.

It can be used to withdraw money, pay for travel, toll duties, and for shopping. The NCMC card is issuable as a prepaid, debit, or credit RuPay card from partnered banks such as the State Bank of India, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and others.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Two advocates sent to judicial custody in connection with extortion case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 10:05 AM IST