Mumbai: BEST introduces 26 new e-buses with mechanical lift for differently-abled

To make the transport easy for the differently-abled commuters, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has introduced 26 new e-buses with a mechanical lift.

The e-buses are equipped with advanced features such as lift mechanism that extends an automated ramp for easy ingress and egress of specially-abled passengers, along with ergonomic seats, roomy interiors, utility provisions like charging ports, WiFi hotspot for on-the-go connectivity and wide entry and exit passages.

Besides, the buses also come with Intelligent Transport System (ITS), telematics system, regenerative braking system, amongst other features, for efficient and smooth operations, Tata Motors said.

The buses have been tested and validated by Tata Motors across states, including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra, to establish performance in diverse terrains, according to the automaker.

The buses were procured under the central government's FAME India scheme last month. These buses were inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a flagging-off ceremony that may take place at Murli Deora Chowk, Nariman Point.