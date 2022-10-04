Mumbai: BEST introduces 16 e-cars, to replace all diesel and CNG based cars

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Tuesday introduced 16 electric cars for official purposes. BEST has decided to replace its all diesel and CNG fired official cars with e-cars. Currently it uses 117 cars for official purposes. Out of these 16 e-cars introduced on Tuesday rest will be replaced within a week. This move of BEST will save 2.25 lakh litre of diesel yearly resulting in 500 ton of carbon emissions reduced yearly in the city.

These vehicles are being supplied by different contractors. Most of them are made by TATA. According to a BEST official, these cars are being used by officials from the repair and maintenance staff of the electricity and transport department.

"In its endeavour to promote green and clean mobility in tune with government of Maharashtra policy, BEST is going to convert its all diesel fired officials vehicles to electric vehicles. This is not only environmentally-friendly but also economical. We will save 25% of the cost approximately Rs 2 crore per year," said Lokesh Chnadra, general manager of BEST.

BEST is also working on the retrofitment process of its old diesel fired buses in hydrogen powered buses.