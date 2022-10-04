e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BEST introduces 16 e-cars, to replace all diesel and CNG based cars

Mumbai: BEST introduces 16 e-cars, to replace all diesel and CNG based cars

According to a BEST official, these cars are being used by officials for the officials' use including repair and maintenance staff of the electricity and transport department.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Tuesday introduced 16 electric cars for official purposes. BEST has decided to replace its all diesel and CNG fired official cars with e-cars. Currently it uses 117 cars for official purposes. Out of these 16 e-cars introduced on Tuesday rest will be replaced within a week. This move of BEST will save 2.25 lakh litre of diesel yearly resulting in 500 ton of carbon emissions reduced yearly in the city.

These vehicles are being supplied by different contractors. Most of them are made by TATA. According to a BEST official, these cars are being used by officials from the repair and maintenance staff of the electricity and transport department.

Read Also
Mumbai: CNG price revised by Rs 6, to now cost Rs 86 per Kg
article-image

"In its endeavour to promote green and clean mobility in tune with government of Maharashtra policy, BEST is going to convert its all diesel fired officials vehicles to electric vehicles. This is not only environmentally-friendly but also economical. We will save 25% of the cost approximately Rs 2 crore per year," said Lokesh Chnadra, general manager of BEST.

BEST is also working on the retrofitment process of its old diesel fired buses in hydrogen powered buses.

Read Also
Natural gas prices rise by 40% to hit record levels, CNG for vehicles and cooking gas to cost more
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bail to Anil Deshmukh: 'Satyamev Jayate,' reacts NCP MP Supriya Sule; Congress slams BJP for...

Bail to Anil Deshmukh: 'Satyamev Jayate,' reacts NCP MP Supriya Sule; Congress slams BJP for...

Mumbai: Man kills security guard for not allowing him to consume alcohol at latter's workspace;...

Mumbai: Man kills security guard for not allowing him to consume alcohol at latter's workspace;...

Mumbai: Boy attacked by leopard in Aarey colony, no major injuries

Mumbai: Boy attacked by leopard in Aarey colony, no major injuries

Navi Mumbai: After getting third rank in India, NMMC begins work for next Cleanliness Survey

Navi Mumbai: After getting third rank in India, NMMC begins work for next Cleanliness Survey

Mumbai: BEST introduces 16 e-cars, to replace all diesel and CNG based cars

Mumbai: BEST introduces 16 e-cars, to replace all diesel and CNG based cars