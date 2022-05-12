Mumbai: BEST initiates internal investigation over blackout in Mantralaya, Malabar Hill; considers replacement of outdated system

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is now identifying vital components in the electric system right from substations to cables that have become old and need replacement. On May 11, even the power house of Mantralaya saw power cut for 4-5 minutes while the day before yesterday the posh Malabar Hill went into darkness.

The BEST Undertaking has taken this seriously as they have initiated an internal investigation. The blackout was for mere 4-5 minutes, according to sources in BEST. The officials claim that they are working on identifying the actual problem and long term solution.

On Tuesday night before that there was power disruption in Malabar Hill and other residential areas around. The BEST officials claimed that this was due to a feeder fault that lasted for 15 minutes. The areas of south Mumbai have rarely seen so many back to back faults in power supply in many years.

"At Malabar Hill, the outage was due to relay malfunctioning at Backbay receiving station which caused the outage," said a senior BEST official on condition of anonymity.

Sources said that there are around 60-62 locations where the relays are installed. Of these there are a considerable number of them that need to be replaced as they are more than 35-40 years old. This is part of their overall revamp of Rs 6000 crore.

This includes replacing the old underground cables that were laid 70-80 years ago, with new ones at a cost of Rs 3500 crore. Sources said that as the cables have become old, they are finding it difficult to repair it. In fact, by June, the process and paperwork for replacing the old cables with new ones will start.

The BEST has chalked out a five-year plan which shall require a massive fillip of Rs 6000 crore investment for upgrading the decade's old power supply network laid down during the British era and is passing underneath the road surface of the Mumbai city. This includes restructuring of a 1000 kms long underground cable network. This work will be carried out across the 800 kms long Cuffe Parade-Colaba-Sion/Mahim stretch across the island city. The BEST will also set up 200 new substations, besides going for automation of the entire chain of power network's working, developing smart grids, and upgrading the SCADA system.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 08:40 PM IST