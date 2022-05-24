Mumbai: BEST 'heritage tour' service, operated with open double-decker non-AC buses receives overwhelming response

BEST 'heritage tour' service operated with open double-decker non-AC buses has received an overwhelming response as 34,406 tourists used the services it between November 3 2021, when it was launched, to April 26 2022.

In April 2022, over 12,000 passengers used the heritage tour service which is almost double compared to March 2022. In March, around 6,800 passengers used the heritage tour services by BEST.

However, BEST’s hop on hop off (HoHo) bus services comparatively got a low response. "The ‘hop on hop off’ (HoHo) buses launched in Mumbai in December for tourists have had a ridership of just 2,159 so far," an official of BEST said, adding that the condition is getting better post-Covid.

"Intending to make 'Mumbai Darshan' more fun and convenient for tourists Ho Ho services was launched," the official added.

"As of now, between 700-1000 Mumbaikars are using our heritage tour services on daily basis, which is quite good," said Lokesh Chandra General manager of BEST.

Sources in the BEST have said that the heritage bus service brought around 10 times more earnings for the loss-making public transport body as compared to the HoHo bus service. "BEST 's total earning from HoHo buses since its launch is Rs 5,56,560, while heritage services have brought in revenue of Rs 51,67,875," said an official.

"We took the Heritage bus tour from CSMT at the weekend, Sheetal, our tour guide was brilliant in her presentation and sharing info non-stop. 10 on 10 to her!" tweeted Akbar Merchant, a local traveller.

"Nothing can get better than this! A full moon windy evening, an open double-decker, it is amazing," another passenger, Mahesh Shah told FPJ on Tuesday, who recently enjoyed the heritage tour service of BEST with his family.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:43 PM IST