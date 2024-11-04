Mumbai: BEST Confirms Distribution Of Employee Bonuses Soon After Resolving Payment Issues

Mumbai: BEST announces imminent distribution of employee bonuses following resolution of payment issues | Representational image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) administration has confirmed that bonuses for its employees will be distributed shortly, following the resolution of key issues regarding payment. In a meeting with the workers' union on Monday, officials announced that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has allocated ₹80 crores specifically for this purpose.

This announcement comes in the wake of a flash strike at the Magothane bus depot on Sunday, where employees protested the non-payment of Diwali bonuses. While municipal employees received their bonuses ahead of the festival, BEST staff had not received theirs, prompting unrest among drivers and conductors.

BEST officials and union leaders met at BEST Bhavan to discuss the situation on Monday. It was clarified that the Rs 80 crore has been transferred to the BEST account, and the bonuses will be credited to employees' accounts in next few days, pending approval from the Chief Election Commissioner due to the election code of conduct.

A senior official of BEST has confirmed the development and said after that approval from the election authorities bonus will be distributed soon. "Employees can expect to see the bonuses in their accounts soon, bringing relief after a period of uncertainty and dissatisfaction" he said.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking plays a crucial role in Mumbai's infrastructure, serving as both a public transport service and electricity provider.

With over 35,000 employees, BEST operates nearly 3,000 buses daily, catering to an average of around 3.3 million passengers. This extensive network makes it a vital lifeline for the city, facilitating daily commutes and contributing significantly to Mumbai's connectivity and economic vitality.