Mumbai: BEST clears dues of retired employees

Over 300 retired workers of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), undertaking were paid their post-retirement dues.

Welcoming the move, the workers' unions praised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had directed the BEST administration for speedy clearance of dues of employees. “As per directives from the chief minister all gratuity and other dues of all retired (eligible) have been paid, Over Rs 300 crore of retired workers was due since the last few years,” said a BEST official adding that gratuity of most of the retired employees has been paid now. While addressing the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' organised by BEST last month, Shinde had assured the BEST workers of the speedy settlement of their dues.

“Over 300 retired workers of BEST were struggling for their dues for the last three to four years. We are happy that the Chief Minister took cognisance of their plight and issued necessary instructions. We now hope that Shinde will also approve our Covid allowances,” said a driver of BEST adding that during the pandemic most of the public transport service providers had stopped their operations. However, the BEST buses were running normally.

A union leader, who didn't want to be named, said, “It's good to hear that BEST has paid dues of retired employees, but at the same time administration needs to take care of existing employees also, who were running the buses during the pandemic."

“Moreover, hundreds of wet lease bus drivers are also struggling for timely payment of their salaries and provident fund, we hope Shinde will also take care of them soon,” he added.

Currently, around 1800 buses are hired by BEST on wet lease.

