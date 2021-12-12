Mumbai: BEST buses jam-packed, contradicts Maha govt’s revised rules on Covid-19

Ground realities contradict the Maharashtra government’s revised rules on Covid-19. Owing to the threat from Omicron, the government had imposed Section 144 in Mumbai for December 11-12. Also, according to the latest guidelines, access to all modes of public transport is available only to the fully vaccinated. However, these only seem to be on paper.

For instance, the buses operated by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) are jam-packed, taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers neither wear their masks correctly nor bother to ask passengers if they are fully vaccinated.

Let’s first look at the state of affairs under which BEST is running its buses.

Despite local trains being made accessible to people who are fully vaccinated and more than 45 lakh passengers using them on a daily average on both Central and Western Railways, the BEST buses are still jammed with passengers.

The BEST undertaking proved to be a lifeline for the city throughout this lockdown since March 2020. However, now it seems that they are unable to control the crowd travelling in their buses.

To illustrate an example, on Saturday, people took to social media describing how BEST buses are running full and passengers are even hanging by the footboard. This one was at Kandivali on the Western Express Highway where the bus was moving towards Andheri. When informed about this to the General Manager of BEST Lokesh Chandra, proactively stated that he has asked the Depot manager to check the route number of this bus and put more buses on the route to avoid such situations.

The BEST Unions claim that their drivers do ask the passengers to board the next bus if that one is full; however, people do not listen.

“For a conductor, it is a challenge to ask for a fully vaccinated certificate and then issue tickets. There have been cases in the past where arguments were used to ensure with the passengers,” said Jagnarayan Kahar, BEST union leader.

There are around 10,000 conductors in BEST, where the majority of them are currently given jobs of issuing the tickets plus was burdened with an additional job to inspect the vaccine certificates.

At present, the BEST runs 3,415 buses on Mumbai roads, of which the majority of the buses are conductor less. Of the 34,000 BEST employees, 90 percent are fully vaccinated, which also includes the drivers and conductors of BEST buses. Around 27 lakh passengers travel in BEST buses every day.

Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers too are not verifying vaccine certificates. Their unions as well as the drivers claim that if they ask the passengers, then there is no saying how the passengers would react and could also jump onto another taxi/auto, thus losing fare.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:40 PM IST