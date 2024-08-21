 Mumbai: BEST Bus Service Disruption At Deonar Bus Depot Due To Wet Lease Driver Agitation
"The drivers protested following an alleged assault on a colleague by a wet lease starter. Despite three rounds of negotiations, the dispute remains unresolved as the drivers expanded their demands to include salary increases, Diwali bonuses, and additional leave provisions," said an official of BEST.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BEST Bus Service Disruption At Deonar Bus Depot Due To Wet Lease Driver Agitation | FPJ

Mumbai: On Tuesday, BEST bus service of Deonar bus depot's was disrupted when wet lease bus drivers from SMT-ATPL (Danga Group) initiated an illegal work stoppage. "The drivers protested following an alleged assault on a colleague by a wet lease starter. Despite three rounds of negotiations, the dispute remains unresolved as the drivers expanded their demands to include salary increases, Diwali bonuses, and additional leave provisions," said an official of BEST.

Due to this protest, out of the 40 scheduled buses for the afternoon shift, only 21 were operational with BEST drivers stepping in. BEST officials have warned the wet lease bus supplier to make contingency arrangements for Wednesday and have prepared a contingency plan to ensure smooth operations.

article-image

BEST, which operates over 3,000 buses daily, including more than 2,000 wet lease buses, serves around 35 lakh passengers each day.

Mumbai: BEST Bus Service Disruption At Deonar Bus Depot Due To Wet Lease Driver Agitation

