Mumbai: BEST Bus Runs Over Footpath Dweller, Tempo Driver Impaled By Own Rods

Accident | Representational Image | Pexels

Within 24 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, the city reported three fatal accidents in Mahim, Ghatkopar and Bhiwandi. On Tuesday at 11.20pm, a BEST bus near Mahim bus depot ran over a footpath dweller, killing him on the spot. The driver, Yashwant Nangare, 56, told the police that the man was sleeping on the road and could not be seen in the dark. He was arrested but later released on bail by the court.

Read Also Mumbai News: Truck Driver Dies In Accident On Eastern Express Highway Near Tagore Nagar

On Wednesday at 4.30am, a speeding tempo carrying iron rods was headed from Bhiwandi towards Mumbai when it hit a divider at the Eastern Express Highway near Ghatkopar. The driver, Ajay Dayal Singh, 43, is said to have dozed off and the rods impaled him on collision with the divider. An FIR was later registered against the deceased driver for rash and dangerous driving and his mortal remains were handed over to his family.

In Bhiwandi, a motorcycle rider was grievously injured and the pillion rider was killed on being hit by a truck trying to overtake the two-wheeler on Tuesday night. A case of rash and negligent driving has been filed against the truck driver, Musa Patel, who fled the accident spot but was later arrested. The deceased pillion rider has been identified as Gurfan Ansari, 45, while the injured person has been identified as Noushad Ansari. Both of them were heading home at the time of the accident.